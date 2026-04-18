Rachana Bahadur nammed advisor to DP World Professional Golf Tour of India

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India on Saturday announced the appointment of Rachana Bahadur, senior vice president and country head India at Synchrony Financial, as an advisor to the organisation.

Bahadur brings over three decades of experience across banking, operations and risk management. She is currently serving as Senior Vice President and Country Head for Synchrony India.

"I am honoured to join the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India as an Advisor," Bahadur said in a release.

"The DP World PGTI has played a pivotal role in developing and promoting professional golf in India, and I deeply admire its commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for players. I look forward to contributing to its mission of elevating Indian golf on the global stage." She held senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, and has over 18 years of global experience spanning the US, Asia and Europe.

Kapil Dev, president, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, "We are delighted to welcome Rachana Bahadur to the Advisory Board of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India.

"Her extensive global leadership experience and deep expertise in building high-performing organizations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the ecosystem of professional golf in India. We look forward to her strategic insights in shaping the next phase of DP World PGTI's growth.