Radisson Hotel Group announces 10 hotel signings across seven states
Hospitality chain expands into pilgrimage towns, wildlife destinations and metro markets through greenfield, resort and conversion projects across seven states
Shubham Kumar
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Radisson Hotel Group signed 10 new hotels across seven states in July, spanning pilgrimage towns, wildlife corridors and strategic metro markets. The announcement on Monday includes greenfield projects, resorts and conversion projects.
"These 10 signings reflect a deliberate strategy: layering our upscale brands into high-barrier gateway markets while using asset-light, franchise-led models to scale quickly into underserved tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It's this dual approach for us — depth in the metros, breadth in the emerging markets," said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.
In the temple towns, the Radisson Hotel Group announced its entry into four markets with two signings in Andhra Pradesh — Radisson Hotel Tirupati and Park Inn & Suites at Kadapa Airport — along with Park Inn & Suites in Mathura Vrindavan.
The group also announced its first internationally branded hotel near the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve with Jungle Home Resort Tadoba. In Nainital, Park Inn & Suites is slated to be the group's second offering in the hill station.
While the group has seven operational properties in Bengaluru, Lavish Hotel, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa and Park Inn Electronic City are the newly signed ventures in the city. With these additions, the hospitality group hopes to cater to sustained corporate and information technology-led meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), along with the staycation and weekend getaway segments.
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Park Inn & Suites in Kalaburagi marks Radisson's entry into northern Karnataka.
Resort properties have been signed in Sawai, Rajasthan, and Vadodara, Gujarat, under the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa brand.
"What makes this portfolio particularly noteworthy is its diversity, ranging from greenfield developments and resort projects to conversion opportunities and hotels in emerging pilgrimage and wildlife destinations," said Davashish Srivastava, vice-president, development, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest international hotel operators in the country, with around half its portfolio in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The group operates in more than 100 countries.
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Topics : Radisson hotel hospitality
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:25 PM IST