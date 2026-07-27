Radisson Hotel Group announces 10 hotel signings across seven states

Radisson Hotel Group signed 10 new hotels across seven states in July, spanning pilgrimage towns, wildlife corridors and strategic metro markets. The announcement on Monday includes greenfield projects, resorts and conversion projects.

"These 10 signings reflect a deliberate strategy: layering our upscale brands into high-barrier gateway markets while using asset-light, franchise-led models to scale quickly into underserved tier-2 and tier-3 cities. It's this dual approach for us — depth in the metros, breadth in the emerging markets," said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

In the temple towns, the Radisson Hotel Group announced its entry into four markets with two signings in Andhra Pradesh — Radisson Hotel Tirupati and Park Inn & Suites at Kadapa Airport — along with Park Inn & Suites in Mathura Vrindavan.