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Home / Companies / News / Rajesh Power bags ₹1,628.74-crore order from DGVCL for underground cables

Rajesh Power bags ₹1,628.74-crore order from DGVCL for underground cables

Under the project, Rajesh Power will convert existing 11/22 kV high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) overhead electricity distribution networks into underground cable systems

Rajesh Power bags ₹1,628.74-crore order

Rajesh Power bags ₹1,628.74-crore order (Image - Company website)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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Rajesh Power Services Limited has secured a turnkey order worth ₹1,628.74 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) to convert existing overhead electricity distribution networks into underground cable systems, the company said in an exchange statement on Wednesday.
 
The project will be executed over 24 months and will take the company's aggregate order book to approximately ₹5,400 crore, it said.
 
“Under the 24-month turnkey project, Rajesh Power will convert existing 11/22kV HT & LT overhead electricity distribution networks into modern underground cable systems with SCADA-compatible equipment across multiple locations under DGVCL’s SI Scheme,” the company said.
 
With this order, the company's aggregate order book has increased from approximately ₹4,000 crore to ₹5,400 crore, representing an expansion of around 35 per cent, the statement read.
 
 
The latest contract follows a previous order worth ₹471.92 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), it added.

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Q2 FY27 performance

The order announcement follows the company's financial performance in the first half of FY27. Rajesh Power reported a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹79.22 crore, compared with ₹58.8 crore in Q2 FY26. 
 
Total income grew 46 per cent to ₹931.8 crore during April-September FY27. The company attributed the revenue growth to the execution of projects across GIS/AIS substations and transmission lines.
 
Following the order announcement, Rajesh Power's shares came under buying pressure, rising over 3.6 per cent in a single trading session to touch ₹825. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1,470 crore.
 
Rajesh Power Services operates in the power transmission and distribution sector as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The company has a presence across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:11 AM IST