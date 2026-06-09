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Rajiv Bajaj exits Bajaj Finserv board amid expanding role at Auto biz

Bajaj Auto managing director cites increased responsibilities, including new ventures and KTM acquisition, as reasons for not seeking re-election to the Bajaj Finserv board

rajiv bajaj baja auto ceo

As managing director of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj has overseen the automaker's strategic expansion, including its push into new businesses and overseas partnerships. (Photo: Bajaj Group website)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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Rajiv Bajaj — managing director of Bajaj Auto — will step down from the board of Bajaj Finserv as he has decided not to offer himself for re-election at the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 31.
 
In a communication to the exchanges, Bajaj Finserv said Rajiv Bajaj, who is a non-executive director, decided not to continue on its board due to additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto in recent times, including the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd, as well as the recent acquisition of KTM. He also desired to reduce his other commitments.
 
 
“He will cease to be a director of the company upon retirement by rotation at the said AGM,” the communication said.
 
“The board of directors took note of the above and placed on record its gratitude and appreciation for the valuable contribution of Shri Rajiv Bajaj during his long association with the company,” Bajaj Finserv said.
 
As managing director of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj has overseen the automaker's strategic expansion, including its push into new businesses and overseas partnerships.

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Topics : Rajiv Bajaj Bajaj Finserv corporate governance Bajaj Auto

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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