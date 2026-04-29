Rajiv Bajaj to step down as Bajaj Finance director after end of term

Bajaj Finance said Rajiv Bajaj will step down from its board, with the non-executive director deciding not to seek re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting, which would mark the end of his tenure with the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Bajaj “has expressed his willingness to step down” and “will not be offering himself for re-election at the ensuing annual general meeting.”

Accordingly, he will cease to be a non-executive director at the conclusion of the annual general meeting scheduled for July 30, 2026, at the close of business hours.

Bajaj is currently the managing director of Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest two-wheeler makers. He is the son of Rahul Bajaj, who inherited Bajaj Auto from his father Jamnalal Bajaj and built it into one of the country's best-known two-wheeler brands over the decades. Rajiv Bajaj is also the brother of Sanjiv Bajaj, who is the chairman and managing directors of Bajaj Finserv, which holds a majority stake in Bajaj Finance.

The board of directors took note of the development and “placed on record its sincere appreciation” for Bajaj’s “valuable service and contribution during his long association with the Company,” the filing said.

The company disclosed that the board meeting where this was noted commenced at 1:45 pm and concluded at 3:50 pm.

Earlier in the day, Bajaj Finance reported a strong fourth-quarter performance. Its standalone net profit rose about 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,839.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, from ₹3,940.44 crore a year earlier, as it announced both standalone and consolidated results.