Ramkrishna Forgings expects exports to recover on stronger global orders

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFL) expects exports to improve quarter-on-quarter through 2026-27 (FY27) and account for around 35 per cent of revenue, supported by new business wins and recovering demand in North America and Europe, Joint Managing Director Chaitanya Jalan said.

RKFL’s standalone revenue from operations rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 3,754.92 crore in FY26. Export revenue, however, declined 19.9 per cent to Rs 1,186.55 crore from Rs 1,482.09 crore in FY25 amid weak demand and volatility in its principal overseas markets. Consequently, exports accounted for 31.6 per cent of standalone revenue in FY26, down from 40.8 per cent in FY25.

In Q1FY27, standalone revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,097.22 crore, while export revenue increased 11 per cent both year-on-year and sequentially to Rs 353.87 crore. The share of exports improved to 32.3 per cent. The company aims to raise it to around 35 per cent in FY27 and above 40 per cent by FY28.

“We expect exports to grow throughout the year and improve quarter-on-quarter. We should reach around 35 per cent as the overall export share this year and are looking to go up to 40 per cent by FY28,” Jalan told Business Standard.

North American revenue increased 11.8 per cent year-on-year and 6.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 222.25 crore in the June quarter. European revenue rose 9.6 per cent year-on-year and 19.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 128.41 crore.

“The past two years were very poor in terms of North America and Europe, with considerable volatility in both markets. This year, the situation looks fairly stable, and we are seeing good order inflows from both regions,” Jalan said.

RKFL has operated in North America for around 15 years, while Europe opened up more substantially for the company over the past seven to eight years. It is pursuing passenger vehicle opportunities in North America and seeing traction in the commercial vehicle business in Europe.

The company is also using its acquired manufacturing facility in Mexico to serve North American customers locally. Jalan said RKFL was working with customers on product design changes and cost reductions to improve competitiveness amid geopolitical and tariff uncertainty.

“Businesses cannot stop because of tariff announcements or wars. Companies have understood that volatility is here to stay and are finding ways to navigate it,” he added.

The export recovery is expected to help RKFL absorb capacity created through investments of around Rs 1,500–1,700 crore over the past two years. The investments covered casting, acquisitions and subsequent expansion at the acquired businesses, along with aluminium and cold forging, and new press lines.

Overall capacity utilisation stood at 68 per cent in Q1 after new lines were commissioned towards the end of FY26. Jalan expects investments undertaken in FY25 to reach 70–80 per cent utilisation during FY27, while capacity added in FY26 should attain similar levels by the fourth quarter.

Passenger vehicles form another growth avenue. Automotive products currently contribute around 80 per cent of RKFL’s total revenue. Commercial vehicles account for about 90 per cent of automotive revenue, while passenger vehicles and two-wheelers make up the remaining 10 per cent.

Over the next three to four years, RKFL expects automotive products to account for 70–75 per cent of total revenue, with passenger vehicles contributing 20–25 per cent of automotive revenue. The company secured Rs 228 crore of passenger vehicle orders and Rs 50 crore of two-wheeler orders during Q1. The orders cover four-year programmes, primarily for transmission and differential components.