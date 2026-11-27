The Bengaluru-based mobility platform, which currently operates in more than 400 cities, believes the ruling will help it engage with state governments and accelerate the adoption of bike taxis in markets where regulatory uncertainty has held back operations.

“With this regulatory clarity, we believe it is going to be easier for us to penetrate, expand much more deeper into the Bharat, deeper into the smaller towns. So, definitely, yes, we are going to go for expansion,” Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said in an interaction with Business Standard.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal against the state’s high court judgment permitting motorcycle owners and aggregators to operate bike taxi services in the state, paving the way for their continued operation.

The company, however, has not set out a fresh numerical target for city additions following the ruling. Guntupalli said the platform had been awaiting regulatory clarity before committing to its next expansion targets. “The only thing that we have been looking for impetus is regulatory clarity, which we believe has now happened in as much as black and white,” he said.

Guntupalli said that 11 states had already put in place a framework for bike taxis, while some others were in the process of doing so. Safety concerns, he said, remained among the key reasons for regulatory hesitation.

The Supreme Court's ruling is expected to open up further discussions with state governments on safety requirements and regulatory frameworks, he said.

On the safety pain points, Guntupalli said the company has introduced background verification, training checks, round-the-clock customer support, and in-app alerts for speeding and rash driving. It also provides compulsory insurance for every ride, covering both drivers and customers, he added.

Guntupalli said that Rapido's expansion strategy is increasingly centred on addressing mobility gaps in smaller towns, where access to public transport remains limited. He added that the company's proposition in these markets is not merely about offering convenience but also about providing access to transportation.

“By taxi, especially in the smaller towns, we say we are providing access to transportation rather than convenience. It's not just convenience, it's actually access,” he said. The company believes its bike taxi model can find adoption across geographies with similar mobility requirements.