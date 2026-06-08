Rapido has 25% of cab drivers, 35-40% of market: Co-founder Aravind Sanka

The twin-feats come two years after the Bengaluru-based firm disrupted the aggregator market by moving to a model where drivers pay a low subscription fee instead of a commission that could be as high as 20 per cent of each fare under the previous model.

The subscription model has forced other aggregators such as Uber and Ola to tweak their models.

“We have doubled our riders on (four-wheel) cabs to hit 0.5 million in the last two years to go online on our platform. Our market share of riderships is northwards of 35-40 per cent in what is a three player market, and we will continue to increase our share,” said Sanka, one of Rapido’s three co-founders.

Sanka said 90 per cent of cab drivers are concentrated in and around 15-20 top cities.

He said Rapido, supported by a recent $240 million fundraise, will take its services deeper into the country — to 500 cities from 400-plus now.

In the next 24 months it also wants to ramp up the number of drivers of two wheelers, autos and cars from an average of 3 million per month to over 5 million per month. The firm takes a monthly average, as the number of drivers tends to vary across the year.

The disruption in the earlier model, said Sanka, has helped expand its business.

“Before the disruption of the business model the number of three-wheelers online was only around 300,000. Now it is over 1 million of the total 4 million three-wheeler drivers in the country. The zero commission model has succeeded in bringing in more and more drivers online and has vindicated our strategy. In one year we saw the number of three-wheeler riders joining our platform go up 60-70 per cent.”

He said 70 million customers use Rapido every month across different modes of transport.

The subscription model has helped it penetrate smaller cities where drivers doubted the commission model would help boost their incomes.

Rapido is now entering a new area — e-rickshaws, which have not been online. “There are seven to eight states like in the north and east where e-rickshaws are very relevant… many cities might not even have autorickshaws,” said Sanka.

On its financials, Sanka said Rapido, which is not making an operational loss, has decided to continue investing in and growing its various categories of the business. Having raised more funds, it is in no hurry to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

Rapido is also taking baby steps in its food delivery business — it is being tested in Bengaluru before being taken to other markets, for which there is no timeline.

“We are going for restaurants which do not have a very big online presence to come to our platform. We have covered most parts of the city,” he said.

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