Rapido integrates food delivery platform Ownly in its primary app

Ride-hailing firm Rapido has integrated Ownly, its standalone food delivery platform, into its primary mobile application, making the service available to its monthly active users on a single platform.

Following the integration, customers can order food from Ownly directly through the Rapido app alongside booking rides. Ownly currently partners with nearly 20,000 restaurants.

Launched earlier this year through a pilot in Bengaluru, Ownly operates on a zero-commission model. Instead of charging restaurants a commission on each order, it levies a subscription fee.

The platform is currently available only in Bengaluru and is yet to expand to other cities.

Rapido is present in more than 400 cities and facilitates over 5 million rides a day. Its unified platform offers bike taxis, autorickshaws, cabs, parcel deliveries, flight bookings and, now, food delivery.

Integrating with the parent brand is expected to expand Ownly’s reach by giving it access to Rapido’s existing customer base and logistics network.

The company said Ownly could operate with structurally lower logistics costs by using Rapido’s existing rider network, making the model sustainable without passing additional costs on to restaurants.

“This also strengthens the overall ecosystem by improving rider utilisation during off-peak mobility hours,” the company added.

Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido and Ownly, said the food delivery platform was created to address one of the sector’s biggest structural challenges by making the business work better for restaurants without compromising the customer experience.

“Our zero-commission model has shown that restaurants can retain more of every order while customers enjoy honest pricing without hidden platform fees. Integrating with the Rapido app is an important step in taking this proposition to millions more users, while staying committed to building a food delivery ecosystem rooted in transparency, fairness and long-term sustainability,” Sanka said.

India’s ride-hailing user base is nearly twice the size of its online food-ordering user base, according to the company.

Ownly sees this gap as an opportunity to bring food delivery to consumers who already use Rapido for daily mobility but have not yet used an app to order food.

India’s online food delivery market is expected to grow to nearly $25 billion by 2029-30 from an estimated $9 billion in 2024-25, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.