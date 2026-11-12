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Rapido's Ownly aims to strengthen presence in five markets by 2026-end

Rapido's food delivery platform Ownly plans to deepen its presence in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad by the end of 2026, while expanding its operations to Kolkata

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Rapido's food delivery platform Ownly aims to strengthen its presence in five markets by the end of 2026 (Representative image from file)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

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Ownly, the food delivery business launched by ride-hailing company Rapido, is looking to strengthen its focus on markets including Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad by the end of 2026.
 
The company has also expanded its operations to Kolkata, with the aim of establishing its presence in the eastern parts of the country.
 
“With its expansion into Kolkata, Ownly continues to pursue its larger ambition of making food delivery more affordable, accessible and fair for the next 100 million Indians. Ownly’s expansion focus includes Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad, with the aim of establishing and strengthening its presence across these markets by the end of 2026,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
Unlike conventional food delivery platforms that charge restaurants commissions, Ownly operates on a zero-commission structure. According to the company, it aims to make food ordering more affordable by offering menu prices without platform-driven inflation and charging consumers separately for delivery, without hidden platform fees.
 
The company said the model is designed to address restaurant profitability and consumer affordability, reducing reliance on promotional discounts to attract orders.
 
Ownly is leveraging Rapido’s technology, location intelligence and logistics network for its food delivery operations. Deliveries are powered by Rapido’s network of Captains, who earn on each order. The platform is available through a standalone application on Android and iOS, as well as through the Rapido app.
 
The platform is positioning itself as an alternative to commission-led food delivery platforms, with the aim of making food delivery more affordable for the next 100 million Indians.
 

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 6:47 PM IST