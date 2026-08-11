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Home / Companies / News / Raymond Lifestyle eyes Europe for 25% of exports, cuts US dependence

Raymond Lifestyle eyes Europe for 25% of exports, cuts US dependence

The ‌plan comes as garment exporters reassess their dependence on the US market after tariff-related disruptions and position for higher demand following India's trade deals with Britain and Europe

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond, which owns brands such ​as Park Avenue and ColorPlus and counts clients including JCPenney and Charles Tyrwhitt, has already added ‌fresh customers in Poland, Germany and France

Reuters CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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Raymond Lifestyle expects Europe to account for roughly a quarter of its exports in two years as the ​Indian apparel maker expands in the region to reduce reliance ​on the United States amid shifting trade policies, CEO Satyaki Ghosh said.

The ‌plan comes as Indian garment exporters reassess their dependence on the US market after tariff-related disruptions and position for higher demand following India's trade deals with Britain and Europe.

The United States is India's biggest textile and apparel export market, accounting for just over a quarter of the country's total exports.

Before US President Donald Trump's tariffs, the US accounted for 65 per cent of Raymond's total exports, compared with 17 per cent for Europe. Ghosh expects the US share to decline to 55 per cent-60 per cent, while Europe's rises to 20 per cent-25 per cent in two years.

 

"Europe will grow ‌faster for us," Ghosh told Reuters, adding Raymond's recent meetings with new customers in Europe were starting to bear fruit and, together with the trade deals, could provide a "double boom" to the business.

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European inquiries have risen by double digits following the trade deal announcements, Ghosh said, with about 30 per cent converting into orders - especially from the United Kingdom - and more in the pipeline.

Raymond, which owns brands such ​as Park Avenue and ColorPlus and counts clients including JCPenney and Charles Tyrwhitt, has already added ‌fresh customers in Poland, Germany and France, the CEO said.

Exports made up a fifth of its revenue in fiscal 2026.

India's total textile and apparel ​exports ‌to European countries among its 10 largest markets rose 9 per cent to ₹69,445 crores ($7.29 billion) ‌in 2025-26, the first fiscal year after Trump's announcements of "reciprocal tariffs", while exports to the United States fell 7 per cent, government data showed.

To meet rising orders ‌from ​Europe, Raymond is ​stepping up production at its Ethiopia plant, with its Andhra Pradesh plant in southern India set to more than triple production lines to 10 ‌over the next ​two years.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 10:13 AM IST