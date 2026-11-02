Razorpay gets final licence to expand cross-border payments from GIFT City

Razorpay, the omnichannel payments platform for businesses in India, has received a final Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to operate in GIFT City.

The licence allows the company to move money into and out of India from GIFT City under a single regulatory framework. It follows the in-principle approval Razorpay received in April 2026, marking another regulatory milestone for the company as it seeks to enable compliant cross-border financial flows to and from India.

Rahul Kothari, chief operations officer, Razorpay, said the company already facilitates cross-border payments on both sides: Indian consumers paying global businesses and Indian businesses collecting from customers around the world.

“This licence adds a new dimension to that portfolio. It lets us move money in foreign currency, hold it in multi-currency accounts, and serve flows the domestic framework could not, from Indians investing globally to NRIs looking after their families at home,” said Kothari. “As India's ties with the world deepen, cross-border infrastructure must be as compliant and seamless as domestic payments. That is what we are aiming to build from GIFT City.”

Razorpay has built a full-stack, GIFT City-based infrastructure to help Indian investment platforms offer global investing that is seamless, compliant and scalable for Indian residents. The infrastructure is ready, with banking integrations in place with RBL Bank and ICICI Bank. Key investment platforms are expected to go live soon, and more banks will follow.

The demand is here. Indian residents invested $2.65 billion in overseas stocks and debt in FY26, a 56 per cent increase year-on-year. However, the infrastructure required to support this demand remains complex and fragmented.

Today, an investment platform that wants to offer global equities still has to stitch together multiple banks, compliance systems and remittance partners. This leads to longer onboarding timelines, a fragmented user experience and operational uncertainty, making it difficult for both platforms and users.

At the same time, regulators are increasingly steering cross-border investing flows through GIFT City, making compliant infrastructure not just important but necessary.

What changes? Razorpay's infrastructure turns a multi-step process into a single flow. Investment platforms can now integrate once to offer global investing through one integration, in line with FEMA and GIFT City regulations. Integration that typically takes months can be completed in two to three weeks.