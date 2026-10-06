Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Razorpay helps Indian brands tap ChatGPT ads as AI reshapes discovery

Razorpay helps Indian brands tap ChatGPT ads as AI reshapes discovery

Razorpay Engage is rewriting product catalogues, managing campaigns and measuring performance as brands look to reach consumers discovering products through AI chatbots

Razorpay

The Bengaluru-based fintech’s growth marketing platform for businesses rewrites catalogues, manages campaigns, and measures performance for participating brands on ChatGPT ads

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech Razorpay is rewriting brands' product catalogues so artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can read them, as it moves to help Indian companies advertise on OpenAI's ChatGPT.
 
The move comes at a time when OpenAI has switched on ads in ChatGPT in India, its second-largest market with over 100 million weekly users.
 
The Bengaluru-based fintech’s growth marketing platform for businesses rewrites catalogues, manages campaigns, and measures performance for participating brands on ChatGPT ads.
 
In August, ChatGPT rolled out ads in India. Alongside India, the US-based AI major rolled out the service to markets such as Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Its ads manager is available in more than 40 countries.
 
 
The company had earlier stated that advertisers outside the US represented a growing share of the company’s revenue, adding that the company reached $1 billion in annualised revenue run rate in less than 200 days of launch.

Also Read

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI admits Australian govt website breach response 'not good enough'

Wikipedia

OpenAI's agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May: Wikipedia

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

AI benefits warrant accepting some risks, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

David Robinson, OpenAI, AI safety, AI risks, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, AI safeguards, Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, AI industry

OpenAI safety employee quits, urges nuclear-level safeguards for AI risks

AI agent handling multiple tasks across applications

Chatbots to always-on AI: Why OpenAI, Meta, Google want persistent agents

 
“Razorpay Engage also uses an AI agent, built around ChatGPT Ads best practices, to help create and manage campaigns across the different contexts in which consumers may encounter a brand’s products. The agent monitors performance and makes ongoing adjustments, with Razorpay Engage’s team providing human oversight where judgement is required,” the company said in a statement.
 
Participating companies include Fastrack, Traya, Tata Neu, Rivaah by Tanishq, Shaadi.com, Axis Max Life, Tanishq, Palmonas, and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). It said the campaign for Tanishq was brought together with the support of HiveMinds.
 
The focus on ads comes as brands try to describe their products in enough detail to surface when shoppers begin their search on an AI chatbot instead of a search engine.
 
“The way people discover products is changing. The next customer may not search for a product or scroll through an ad; they may simply ask an AI assistant for help deciding what to buy. For businesses, we believe that opens up an entirely new moment to be discovered,” said Rahul Kothari, chief operations officer, Razorpay.
 

More From This Section

crocs, crocs store

Aspirational consumers drive Crocs expansion into Tier-2, Tier-3 marketspremium

Meesho

Meesho content commerce surges 152% as non-metro creators drive growth

Dabur India, Dabur

Dabur India expects second quarter revenue, profit to grow in double digits

Campa

Reliance gets court relief over FSSAI ban on Campa's 'energy drink' label

Jio, Jio IPO

Jio Platforms targets $114 bn valuation for IPO, listing likely by Oct 30

Topics : Razorpay ChatGPT OpenAI

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting DateReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 6:28 PM IST