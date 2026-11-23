In the notice dated November 18, Razorpay said payout services would resume “within the next 7 days” and that merchants’ funds were “safe and fully accounted for”.

“We, together with our banking partner, are implementing technical upgrades to payouts, resulting in the ongo­ing downtime. Re-enabling your payouts remains our highest priority and our teams are working around the clock, including weekends, to restore payout services for you. But the upgrades are taking longer than expected,” the email said.

Razorpay did not respond to detailed queries emailed by Business Standard. Emails sent to Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank did not elicit a response.

Payouts are the money a business sends out, usua­lly sent in bulk and automatically, via a payments firm’s platform linked to their bank account.