Even as an amendment of the Articles of Association (AoA) of Tata Sons in the case of listing would require a special resolution passed by at least 75 per cent shareholders, sources believe listing is “imminent”. One of the sources, without wanting to be quoted, pointed at the sequence of events and also the various clauses of the RBI Act to state that non-compliance with directions of the central bank could have civil and criminal implications for the business of the company and its management. He added that the impact could be felt by the entire Tata group, and not just Tata Sons.

The forthcoming board meeting of Tata Sons on November 26 is expected to take up the company’s listing proposal. Some board members may assert that non-compliance with the RBI direction is not possible. Tata Trusts Chairman and Nominee Director Noel Tata has, however, already said that the alternative plan to restructure Tata Sons — so that it can remain private — would have to be discussed at the meeting.

The RBI identified Tata Sons as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in 2022, after which, the company paid off all its debts and applied for deregistration as a core investment company in 2024. On September 11, 2026, the banking regulator rejected the Tata Sons application, while asking it to comply immediately. On November 16, 2026, it reiterated that the company must list, as is required of an upper layer NBFC.

The RBI Act, ranging from Section 45 to Section 58, mentions the consequences of non-compliance, according to a domain expert. For instance, the regulator may cancel the certificate of registration (CoR), after providing a reasonable opportunity of hearing. Carrying on with business as an NBFC without the certificate of registration is an offence with imprisonment and financial penalty provisions.

There could be curbs on dealing with assets due to non-compliance with RBI directive. For an investment holding company, this could freeze divestments, block sales, stake dilutions and pledges across the group.

There’s a provision for removal of directors also to ensure financial stability or securing proper management in the public interest. According to a source, in Tata Son’s case, “public interest” and “proper management” are important clauses, and could affect any director where the relevant clause is applicable. Supersession of the board of directors for up to five years can be enforced as well for these reasons.

Under the RBI Act, imprisonment for a term of up to three years can also be given to persons in charge of and responsible for the conduct of business.

Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates, told Business Standard that shareholders may decide whether they want the company to remain private, but the decision on its regulatory status rests with the RBI. “Shareholders cannot override or dilute the RBI’s independent regulatory mandate,” she said. As for the alternative plan mooted by Noel Tata, the RBI would have to examine the business post-restructuring before reconsidering its classification, Chandwani explained.

“I do not think the RBI will resort to any harsh or punitive action against Tata Sons at this stage. The regulator’s approach is likely to be continued engagement, with discussions between the RBI and the management ongoing, persuading the latter to make a decision on compliance,’’ said Abizer Diwanji, founder, NeoStrat Advisors. Tata Sons may also point out that listing cannot happen overnight and would require time, including discussions with shareholders on a proposed plan, he said. “If the matter reaches serious confrontation, the ultimate recourse could ultimately be judicial, leaving the question of the RBI’s interpretation and jurisdiction to the courts.” But the management is expected to remain responsive to RBI’s concerns, he said.