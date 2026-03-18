RBI grants approvals for Bain Capital's joint control in Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said it has secured all requisite statutory approvals for Bain Capital’s proposed investment of around ₹4,385 crore and the acquisition of joint control alongside existing promoters.

This follows approvals granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to its subsidiaries — Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance — for an indirect change in control and management, paving the way for Bain Capital’s proposed investment in the company.

The transaction with Bain Capital also includes a mandatory open offer under Sebi’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011.

The lender and Bain Capital aim to complete the capital infusion by March 31, 2026. The open offer will be carried out in accordance with regulatory timelines.

Upon completion of the transaction and depending on the level of subscription to the open offer, Bain Capital is expected to hold between 18 per cent and 41.66 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis, including shares arising from warrant conversion. The existing promoters will hold around 28.9 per cent.

Following the deal, Bain Capital will be classified as a promoter and will jointly control the company with the existing promoters.

The boards of Manappuram Finance and its subsidiaries will also be reconstituted to include nominee directors from Bain Capital, in line with the definitive agreements, the company said.