RBI approves Pratap Singh as Fino Payments Bank MD and CEO for 3 years

Fino Payments Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of Pratap Singh as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the bank for three years, effective November 27.

“The Board of Directors of the Bank shall take necessary steps for his appointment, which will be subject to approval of shareholders of the Bank,” the bank said in an exchange notification on Friday.

Singh is a senior banking leader with over 29 years of experience across India and the UK, with a career spanning retail banking, SME banking, liabilities, digital transformation, branch-led profitability and operating model redesign. He has significant experience in building and transforming mid-sized banking franchises into liability-rich, customer-centric and higher-growth businesses.

Singh has been associated with financial institutions such as ICICI Bank India, ICICI Bank UK and SBI UK. At ICICI Bank UK, he served as head of retail and SME banking (UK and Europe), where he led the transformation of the franchise from a corporate-led bank into a more diversified retail and SME banking platform, anchored on current accounts, remittances, commercial real estate (CRE) lending, corridor banking and digital channels.

Singh holds an MBA in marketing from the Maastricht School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in botany from Delhi University.

Currently, the bank's chief financial officer, Ketan Merchant, is serving as the lender's interim CEO. Merchant was appointed interim CEO following the arrest of then managing director and CEO Rishi Gupta in February for alleged violations of laws related to the Goods and Services Tax. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) arrested Gupta for the alleged use of shell companies and payment aggregators to funnel illicit funds generated by online money gaming.