RBI caveat in Bombay High Court limits bid to stall Tata Sons IPO
Plea in Bombay HC to ensure central bank is heard before any order on listing challenge
Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
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3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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In an extraordinary move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is learnt to have filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court in case there is a petition challenging its recent directive to Tata Sons on mandatory stock exchange listing.
According to a source who confirmed the development, the RBI’s legal recourse has minimised the scope for Tata Sons — the holding company of the Tata group, a salt-to-software conglomerate — to challenge the central bank’s missive on listing. The source said Tata Sons had been informed about the RBI caveat being filed, soon after its listing directive.
In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI rejected an application filed by Tata Sons in March 2024 seeking to deregister itself as a core investment company (CIC), thereby mandating it to go for an immediate stock exchange listing.
The RBI’s double-barrelled actions — the directive to Tata Sons followed by the filing of a caveat — in quick succession, indicate that the listing of Tata Sons is inevitable despite resistance from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. Tata Trusts, the philanthropic organisation which holds 66 per cent in Tata Sons, passed a resolution last year opposing the idea of listing and wanted Tata Sons to endorse that view.
While Tata Sons became a debt-free company in 2024 and sought to deregister itself as a CIC to remain a private company, it is now believed to be in favour of listing amid organisational turmoil that began after the death of Ratan Tata two years ago.
Ever since Tata Sons received the listing order from the RBI last Saturday, otherwise a holiday at the central bank, there has been speculation about a legal challenge.
Against such a backdrop, people in the know explained the possible triggers for the RBI caveat, which was possibly filed on Saturday itself. First, Noel Tata, a Tata Trusts nominee director, may have persuaded the Tata Sons board to challenge the RBI directive in court. Second, Noel Tata may have explored legal action on his own against the RBI order.
The option of Tata Trusts moving court could have been difficult because of the divergent views among trustees on the matter of listing, a source pointed out.
By definition, a caveat application is a legal notice filed by an individual or an entity in anticipation of a legal challenge. A caveat ensures that the entity filing it gets prior notice and a chance to be heard before any orders are passed.
Neither Tata Sons nor the RBI has confirmed the caveat.
While stakeholders are watching this space closely for any further steps related to listing, the Tata Sons board meeting two days from now, on September 17, is expected to hold several answers on how things may unfold. The Thursday board meeting will present many firsts: It will be the first time after the RBI listing order that the chairmen of the two principal entities -- Tata Sons and Tata Trusts -- will come face to face on the matter. It will also be the first time that the board will meet since Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s letter to the directors last month saying he would not offer himself for a third term. It will also be the first time that the board is expected to discuss the top leadership matter since the issue was put on hold almost seven months ago, in February 2026, when Noel Tata raised performance issues linked to certain Tata entities.
Topics : RBI Tata Sons listing Bombay High Court