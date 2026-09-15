RBI caveat in Bombay High Court limits bid to stall Tata Sons IPO

According to a source who confirmed the development, the RBI’s legal recourse has minimised the scope for Tata Sons — the holding company of the Tata group, a salt-to-software conglomerate — to challenge the central bank’s missive on listing. The source said Tata Sons had been informed about the RBI caveat being filed, soon after its listing directive.

In a letter dated September 11, 2026, the RBI rejected an application filed by Tata Sons in March 2024 seeking to deregister itself as a core investment company (CIC), thereby mandating it to go for an immediate stock exchange listing.

The RBI’s double-barrelled actions — the directive to Tata Sons followed by the filing of a caveat — in quick succession, indicate that the listing of Tata Sons is inevitable despite resistance from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. Tata Trusts, the philanthropic organisation which holds 66 per cent in Tata Sons, passed a resolution last year opposing the idea of listing and wanted Tata Sons to endorse that view.

While Tata Sons became a debt-free company in 2024 and sought to deregister itself as a CIC to remain a private company, it is now believed to be in favour of listing amid organisational turmoil that began after the death of Ratan Tata two years ago.

Ever since Tata Sons received the listing order from the RBI last Saturday, otherwise a holiday at the central bank, there has been speculation about a legal challenge.

Against such a backdrop, people in the know explained the possible triggers for the RBI caveat, which was possibly filed on Saturday itself. First, Noel Tata, a Tata Trusts nominee director, may have persuaded the Tata Sons board to challenge the RBI directive in court. Second, Noel Tata may have explored legal action on his own against the RBI order.

The option of Tata Trusts moving court could have been difficult because of the divergent views among trustees on the matter of listing, a source pointed out.

By definition, a caveat application is a legal notice filed by an individual or an entity in anticipation of a legal challenge. A caveat ensures that the entity filing it gets prior notice and a chance to be heard before any orders are passed.

Neither Tata Sons nor the RBI has confirmed the caveat.