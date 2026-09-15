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RBI files caveat after rejecting Tata Sons bid to avoid market listing

The move follows the RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' application to deregister as a non-banking financial company, a decision that pushes the holding company closer to a stock market listing

RBI

The RBI has filed what in legal parlance is known as a 'caveat' ‌in the Bombay High Court which will allow the central bank to be heard if a petitioner challenges its decision or seeks a stay | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - the country's central bank and banking regulator - has pre-emptively approached ​the courts seeking to be heard in any ​matter filed related to the listing of Tata Sons, a source ‌directly familiar with the matter said.

The move follows the RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' application to deregister as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), a decision that pushes the holding company closer to a stock market listing. Reuters reported on Saturday that the RBI had communicated its decision in a letter to Tata Sons.

Factions within the group have resisted a listing, according to local media reports.

 

The RBI has filed what in legal parlance is known as a 'caveat' ‌in the Bombay High Court which will allow the central bank to be heard if a petitioner challenges its decision or seeks a stay, the source said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

This was done "as a routine measure to ensure it is heard in any proceedings challenging the ​decision or seeking a stay," the source said.

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RBI and Tata Sons did not reply ‌to emailed requests for comment from Reuters.

Tata Sons, the century-old holding company of the Tata Group, has businesses including Tata Consultancy ​Services, ‌Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Air India.

Shares of group companies rose on ‌Tuesday.

It falls under the RBI's purview as it is currently registered as a core investment company.

Under RBI rules, all non-bank financiers including ‌core ​investment companies with assets ​exceeding ₹1 trillion ($10.45 billion) or access to public funds are required to list.

Tata Sons reported standalone assets of ₹1.75 ‌trillion ​as of March 2025, the latest data available. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Tata Sons

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:49 PM IST