RBI Guv asks fintechs to treat customer data as fiduciary responsibility

Indian fintech companies should treat customer data as a fiduciary responsibility rather than a business asset, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the Global Fintech Festival 2026, urging firms to handle customer data as a trustee would assets held for a beneficiary. He cautioned fintech companies against building businesses around gaps between regulatory categories, urging them not to follow a strategy of “scaling first and seeking clarity or forgiveness later”.

“I would urge all of you (fintechs) to treat data as a fiduciary responsibility, not as a business asset. Every fintech in this room holds something which is much more valuable than capital and that is the data, financial as well as non-financial of very real people like you and me. This data must be treated the way a trustee treats assets held for a beneficiary, collected with a clear purpose and used strictly within the consent provided and protected as though it was one's own”, Malhotra cautioned fintechs.

“Where a firm treats consumer data as a monetizable asset first and a responsibility second, trust erodes and once it does, it does not return easily”, he said.

At the same time, the Governor acknowledged the success of digital payments in India, as he said digital finance has quietly become an ordinary part of everyday life. He cited data of 57 crore PMJDY accounts, 280 billion digital transactions in FY26 with 24 billion UPI transactions per month, among others. Yet there is a long way to go, given the scope and potential.

“While we have many achievements under our belt, we still have miles to go before we sleep… Reaching the last mile via savings products for the informal sector, micro-insurance, small pensions, small-ticket credit, credit for women entrepreneurs, small and marginal farmers, in India’s villages and tier-3 and tier-4 towns, is a task that traditional banking and financial service providers alone struggle to accomplish economically,” he said. “Yet, too much of the industry’s efforts, understandably, gravitates toward customers who are already banked, already digitally literate, already visible to a credit bureau, just because the underlying cost-benefit justifies it. The harder work of reaching those still outside the system is where ‘potential to impact’ is least realised today, and where it matters the most.”

He said many fintechs may remain outside the perimeter of prudential regulation, as proportionate regulation is needed to avoid burdening early-stage innovation. But as a firm’s payment volumes, lending book or user base grows to a point where its disruption could affect the financial system, its responsibility grows too — extending beyond its own balance sheet.

“I would describe this as the obligation to be not just too big to fail, but too significant to be careless. Operational resilience, business continuity and cyber security are not burdens or costs minimized, they are the price of the scale a firm has achieved”, Malhotra said.

“A firm that engages transparency not just earns the regulatory goodwill, but also a faster and a more durable path to scale. A firm that seeks to outrun the rule typically finds sooner or later that the rules catch up at a much higher price to itself and to the trust of the consumers themselves”, Governor cautioned fintechs.

Additionally, the governor told Indian fintechs, which rank third globally in funding, that while the sector’s first decade was largely about building for India, the next presents an opportunity to “build for the world in India”. Many emerging economies face challenges similar to those India has tackled, he said.

“As a result, our solutions for financial inclusion, affordable payments, digital identity, interoperable infrastructure and trusted innovation can be appropriately repurposed for wider global adoption,” Malhotra said.

India’s opportunity, he said, lies not just in exporting fintech products, but also in sharing its approaches, digital public infrastructure, governance frameworks and institutional experience.

“Global leadership is not achieved simply because a country develops advanced technology. It is earned when others look to that country for its ideas, standards and solutions,” Malhotra said.

India has an opportunity to become a “trusted partner” in shaping the future architecture of global finance, he said, urging the fintech industry to work towards that goal. “The Reserve Bank is committed to support the industry in building a trusted, connected global system for inclusive finance”, Malhotra said.

Highlighting India’s fintech achievement, Governor, said, “Our greatest FinTech achievement is not that finance has become digital. It is that many areas of digital finance today have become common”.

Malhotra also highlighted the need to make financial services “ubiquitous” and “omnipresent”, saying financial inclusion and ensuring the financial well-being of everyone should remain the single most important purpose and potential that fintech can deliver.

“Too much of the industry’s efforts gravitate towards customers who are already banked, already digitally literate and already visible to a credit bureau because the underlying cost-benefit justifies it. The harder work of reaching those still outside the system is where the potential to make an impact is least realised today, and where it matters the most. I would only ask that connecting the last man standing in the queue remains the focus of today’s innovation for all of you present here, and not merely a footnote to it. Fintech has a big role to play in this,” he said.