Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RBI tweak could hand Tata Sons a listing reprieve, but uncertainty persists

RBI tweak could hand Tata Sons a listing reprieve, but uncertainty persists

The central bank's decision to omit a contentious provision on indirect public funds has renewed expectations that Tata Sons could avoid mandatory listing, though regulatory uncertainty remains

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) final guidelines on upper-layer NBFCs issued late Wednesday have rekindled hopes that Tata Sons could get a reprieve from its listing obligations after the central bank dropped a provision defining the "indirect receipt of public funds". The clause, included in the April draft, had been viewed as a key hurdle for business houses seeking to deregister as core investment companies (CICs).
 
Even so, Tata Sons would continue to qualify as an upper-layer NBFC because of its asset size, leaving uncertainty over whether the regulatory changes are sufficient to exempt it from mandatory listing.
 
 
In April draft, the central bank had said indirect receipt of public funds means funds received not directly but through associates and group entities which have access to public funds. 
 
"The issue has to be broken down into three parts. First, the question is whether Tata Sons is a core investment company (CIC). The upper-layer framework applies to CICs. The debate is not really about the Rs 1 lakh crore asset threshold; it is about whether RBI considers Tata Sons to be a CIC. The April draft had tried to define 'indirect receipt of public funds' by saying that funds received through associates or group entities that have access to public funds would also qualify. That is why RBI has removed that clarification in the final guidelines”, said an industry insider, on the condition of anonymity. 
 
“The broader issue of what constitutes indirect public funds, however, remains. As things stand, RBI's list of upper-layer NBFCs includes Tata Sons. That fundamentally means RBI currently considers it to be a CIC with access to public funds. If Tata Sons believes it no longer falls within that definition because it has repaid its public liabilities, it will have to approach RBI and argue that it should no longer be treated as a CIC. If RBI accepts that argument, Tata Sons' name will be removed from the upper-layer list. If it is not removed, then there is no escape — it continues to be treated as a CIC, and the listing requirement follows automatically”, the person quoted above said, adding that  the moot question is not the asset size, it  whether RBI continues to classify Tata Sons as a CIC based on indirect access to public funds. 

Also Read

government bond, bond market

10-year govt bond yield at three-month low as RBI eases rate worries

Stock market, trading, equity fund

Banks lead market rebound after RBI governor's remarks lift sentiment

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI sets compliance blueprint for AI-driven finance under draft framework

RBI

RBI drops separate onshore-offshore foreign-exchange position calculation

gdp forecast, economy

Energy stress, weak monsoon to slow India's growth to 6.6% in FY27: S&P

 
Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022 under the RBI’s scale-based regulation.
 
In 2024, Tata Sons had approached the RBI seeking to surrender its core investment company (CIC) licence after turning debt-free so that it could remain a private unlisted entity. The application has been under review past the listing deadline of September 30, 2025. 
 
Currently 15 NBFC are classified as upper layer NBFCs. These NBFCs are Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, L&T Finance, Tata Capital, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Finance, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, HDB Financial Services, Sammaan Capital, Bajaj Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance and Tata Sons.

More From This Section

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra's QIP attracts seven-fold demand with ₹50,350 cr in bids

Delhivery

Alpha Wave sells entire 1.9 pc stake in Delhivery; stock falls over 2 pc

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani's lawyers ask US court to formally end bribery case after DOJ retreat

Vedanta

Vedanta forays into real estate sector to unlock value from surplus land

Akio Fujita Chairman & MD, Panasonic Energy India Company

Panasonic's battery manufacturing unit fears shutdown over waste rulespremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Tata Sons NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayVenezuela Earthquake todayFIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 QualificationsBonanza Stocks to BuyAlibaba Pentagon LawsuitRSOS Result 2026 Out