RECPDCL launches transmission tenders for Gujarat renewable projects

REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) has floated two mega tenders for setting up inter-state transmission systems to evacuate power from 21.5 Gigawatt (GW) renewable energy projects in Gujarat through tariff-based competitive bidding.

This includes 15 GW projects located in Lakadia, 5.5 GW projects located in the Jam Khambhaliya area, and 1 GW projects in Jamnagar district in the state. The transmission projects are to be implemented within 36 months scheduled for commercial operation declaration.

The power ministry has notified the REC Ltd subsidiary as the bid process coordinator for the selection of bidders as transmission service providers to establish the mega power transmission projects.

The tenders have been invited in line with the competitive bidding guidelines for transmission service and the guidelines for encouraging competition in the development of transmission projects by the government. Interested companies will have two months, ending July 6, to submit bids.

The government has set a target for establishing 500 GW capacity from non-fossil fuel energy sources by 2030. It has already received applications for integration of more than 11 GW renewable energy capacity in the Lakadia area. Of this, 3.5 GW renewable energy capacity has been accommodated at the existing substation and a new substation is to be planned for the balance 7.5 GW.

The scope of work includes establishment, operation and maintenance of the project on a build, own, operate and transfer basis and completion of all activities for the project, including survey, detailed project report formulation, arranging finance, project management, and necessary clearances, among others.

The government has also planned to develop immediate interconnection facilities for renewable energy projects in Jam Khambhaliya Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), Jamnagar and Lakadia REZ in Gujarat. For onward evacuation of power from these areas, a common transmission system is being planned for dispersal of power towards load centres in South Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In order to achieve the 500 GW target, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the power ministry has outlined a massive transmission expansion plan designed to manage high renewable energy penetration. This includes enhancing the inter-regional transmission capacity to 150 GW by 2030, and the addition of 191,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines at 220 Kilo Volt and above capacity till 2032.