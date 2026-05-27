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Red Balloon Aerospace launches India's 1st domestic super-pressure platform

Founded in 2025, Red Balloon Aerospace achieved operational commercial flight in just eight months, marking one of the fastest development timelines in the global near-space sector

Red Balloon Aerospace

Red Balloon Aerospace operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. | Image: Red Balloon Aerospace/Canva free

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

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Red Balloon Aerospace has launched Mission SANA, the country’s first indigenous super-pressure platform carrying commercial payloads from seven national and international partners. The mission places India among five nations globally with indigenous stratospheric hydrogen balloon capability, alongside the United States, France, Japan, and China.
 
Founded in 2025, Red Balloon Aerospace achieved operational commercial flight in just eight months, marking one of the fastest development timelines in the global near-space sector. The company’s VISTA platform, a super-pressure platform, ascended to approximately 25 km above Earth from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada.
 
The launch included payload partnerships with organisations testing biological experiment systems, propulsion technology demonstrations, onboard computing platforms, earth observation sensors, and navigation performance validation systems. All payload missions were completed successfully, validating India’s technical capability against international commercial standards.
 
 
Mission SANA also created a persistent platform for telecommunications, disaster monitoring, earth observation, and surveillance applications that traditional satellites and aircraft cannot cost-effectively and persistently provide. At that altitude, the VISTA platform also functions as a tower in the sky, enabling Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) connectivity and disaster management across regions that have historically lacked persistent, affordable coverage.
 
"VISTA validates our core near-space platform technology, and this is only the beginning," said C V S Kiran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Red Balloon Aerospace. "Over the coming months, we will expand VISTA capabilities through multiple missions, accelerate HELIX airship development, and deepen commercial partnerships across telecommunications and disaster management. Our advantage is execution speed, enabling us to design, test, and deploy indigenous stratospheric platforms at a pace that demonstrates India's capability to compete globally in emerging space sectors."

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“A single VISTA mission can support multiple customers, multiple experiments, and multiple industries at the same time,” added Sireesh Pallikonda, co-founder and chief operating officer of Red Balloon Aerospace. “Instead of building isolated systems for every use case, a shared high-altitude platform can create access to multiple organisations simultaneously (rideshare), dramatically reducing cost, increasing deployment speed, and opening near-space access to a much wider ecosystem.”
 
Red Balloon Aerospace's technology addresses a critical gap in spatial infrastructure. While aircraft operate below 10 km and satellites orbit above 160 km, the stratosphere between 20 km and 50 km has remained largely unused despite offering strategic advantages. Stratospheric platforms provide high-resolution imaging with longer dwell times than satellites, flexible deployment without orbital launch costs, and rapid response capability for disaster management and communications.
 
The VISTA platform uses super-pressure balloon technology that maintains stable altitude for extended periods without losing gas during day-night temperature cycles. Unlike conventional near-space platforms that rise and descend within a few hours, VISTA remains operational for weeks or even months, creating a persistent near-space platform at a fraction of satellite deployment costs.
 
Applications span telecommunications for rural connectivity, agriculture monitoring, spatial governance, real-time disaster monitoring, atmospheric research, environmental sensing, and surveillance capabilities.
 
The successful flight validates Red Balloon Aerospace's three-platform commercial roadmap: VISTA super-pressure balloons, ALTIS tethered aerostats, and HELIX long-endurance stratospheric airships with autonomous navigation for telecommunications and cargo. All three platforms share core technologies and modular architecture, reducing development costs while serving distinct market segments.
 
Red Balloon Aerospace operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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