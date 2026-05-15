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Redington shifts to air freight as West Asia conflict disrupts trade

Air freight ‌rates have surged since the US-Israeli war on Iran began at the end of February, as higher fuel costs and disrupted sea shipments squeeze capacity

Redington

Redington also counts Dell, Samsung, Lenovo and HP ‌among ​its vendors | Image: PRnewswire

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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Indian IT goods distributor Redington has sharply increased its use of air freight to keep products moving into the ​Middle East as conflict in the region disrupts sea ​routes and weighs on supply and demand, a top executive said.

Air freight ‌rates have surged since the US-Israeli war on Iran began at the end of February, as higher fuel costs and disrupted sea shipments squeeze capacity.

"A good chunk of the product used to come by sea and a smaller chunk by air. A lot of it has moved by air because the Strait of Hormuz is closed," V. S. Hariharan, managing director and group CEO, told Reuters on Thursday.

 

Redington serves customers across more than 40 markets including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but does not ‌disclose country-specific revenue. The "rest of the world" segment, covering markets outside India, Singapore and South Asia, contributes nearly half its revenue.

It has also had to redistribute inventory across warehouses to limit potential damage from the war and arrange alternative insurance coverage after insurers withdrew war-risk coverage.

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The increase in insurance and freight costs is roughly 0.20 per cent of revenue, Hariharan said, adding Redington is passing on most ​of the added costs to customers.

Redington is also reworking its logistics network as disruptions around the ‌Strait of Hormuz force it to route supplies via Saudi Arabia and Oman and rely more on road transport within the region.

"(For Apple), ​we picked ‌up product from the Netherlands, brought it in by air and then we have ‌distributed by road. The road seems safer," Hariharan said. Apple accounts for roughly a third of Redington's revenue.

Redington also counts Dell, Samsung, Lenovo and HP ‌among ​its vendors.

Though demand ​in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is down due to supply constraints and more cautious spending, Redington expects revenue to increase 10 per cent to ‌15 per cent in fiscal ​2027, with profit growth broadly tracking topline gain.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Redington Redington (India) IT sector

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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