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Home / Companies / News / Refex Mobility crosses ₹100 cr revenue mark, posts 2.5x growth in FY26

Refex Mobility crosses ₹100 cr revenue mark, posts 2.5x growth in FY26

Refex Mobility crossed ₹100 crore revenue in FY26, driven by rapid EV fleet expansion, enterprise demand and growth in app-based cab rentals

Electric Vehicles

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

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Refex Mobility, which provides all-electric vehicle-based mobility solutions to corporates, on Monday said it has crossed the ₹100 crore revenue milestone in FY26.

The clean mobility arm of Refex Industries Ltd has reported a total income of ₹103.2 crore in FY 2025-26, reporting a "2.5x growth", according to a statement issued by the company.

"The company completed more than 1.5 million trips across the enterprise and executive mobility segments, during the year, reflecting both growing scale and improving platform economics," it said.

Besides, Refex Mobility also expects to achieve operational breakeven by FY2027-28.

Within three years of operations, Refex Mobility has scaled its operating fleet size to over 1,750 vehicles across five major cities.

 

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It serves more than 70 enterprise clients across sectors, it added.

In FY26, it launched a fast-growing app-based cab rental business and expanded operations into the Delhi-NCR region.

The company introduced an asset-light model, enabling supply expansion without proportional capex.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Electric Vehicles transport Electric mobility

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

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