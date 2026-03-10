Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Reliance boosts LPG production at Jamnagar to stabilise domestic supply

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries Limited said on Tuesday that it is taking steps to increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production from its refining and petrochemicals complexes in Jamnagar to help ensure stable fuel supply for Indian households amid volatility in global energy markets. 
Reliance Industries is taking proactive steps and in line with the government guidelines, the company said in a statement.
 
Uninterrupted access to essential fuels remains a national priority as global energy markets face uncertainty, it added. 
 
Reliance also said natural gas produced from the KG-D6 basin will be diverted to priority sectors. The company said this step will be taken in line with national energy priorities and government guidelines. 
“For Reliance, India’s energy security and the well-being of millions of Indian families always come first. We will continue to work closely with the Government of India and remain fully compliant with all national guidelines and allocation priorities, ensuring that energy supplies reach the sectors and communities that need them the most,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
“As always, Reliance will stand firmly with the nation in its time of need. In times of global uncertainty, we remain committed to doing everything possible to support India’s energy security and ensure reliable access to essential fuels for the country.”
 

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

