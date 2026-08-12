Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Brands signs pact to launch Fabletics activewear brand in India

Reliance Brands signs pact to launch Fabletics activewear brand in India

The global activewear label will debut online before opening stores in New Delhi and Mumbai, offering women's and men's ranges under its partnership with Reliance Brands.

Reliance Brands

Reliance Brands

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After signing a pact to bring Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS to India, Reliance Brands is set to launch Fabletics, a global activewear apparel brand, after the two companies signed an exclusive long-term partnership, it said in a release.
 
The brand will debut online through its India website and offline with its first mono-brand store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, followed closely by a second store in Mumbai.
 
“Under the partnership, RBL will lead Fabletics’ development across India through a robust omnichannel model—including standalone retail stores, e-commerce, and experiential brand environments combining the brand’s global product and creative proposition with RBL’s experience in building international brands for the Indian market,” the release said.
 
 
The brand was launched in Los Angeles in 2013 and is present in more than 125 retail locations.
 
Sumeet Yadav, head, Reliance Brands, said in the release, “India is undergoing an incredible transformation, driven by young consumers embracing movement, mindfulness, and athleisure as essential to their everyday lives.”

Also Read

Rishant Ghosh, Director - Consumer & Growth, Uber India & South Asia

Uber expands into 100 more Indian cities, deepens push beyond major metros

Foxconn

Taiwan's Foxconn reports 35% rise in Q2 profit on AI demand, beats forecast

Grasim Industries

Grasim Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹3,846 cr, operating revenue up 21%

Urvish Rambhia, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Industrial Parks Limited and Asheesh Mohta, Head of Real Estate India, Blackstone during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Wednesday 12th Aug 2026- KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Horizon Industrial Parks' ₹2,600 cr IPO to open Aug 17 at ₹57-60 price band

Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh steps down as vice-chairman of Sir Ratan Tata Trust

 
He added that as the company looked to expand its activewear portfolio, Fabletics stood out for its distinctive approach to making fashion-forward design accessible and suitable for everyday wear, making it a natural fit for the evolving Indian market.
 
“We’re excited to bring Fabletics to India and see considerable opportunity to introduce the brand to a new generation of active consumers,” he added.
 
The India assortment will span women’s and men’s activewear across training, running, yoga, Pilates and everyday movement.
 
Meera Bhatia, president, Fabletics, also said in the release, “India represents an important next step in Fabletics’ international growth. We built Fabletics around the idea that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between performance, style and value, and we see that proposition resonating strongly with the way India’s active consumer is evolving.”
 
Reliance Brands combines deep market understanding with an ability to build global brands for India, making it the right partner for Fabletics’ long-term ambitions in the market, she said.

More From This Section

Ratan Tata

How Tata consensus unravelled after Ratan Tata's death, leading to exit

N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons succession: From Mistry's brief stay to Chandrasekaran's exit

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran

From honourary knighthood to Padma Bhushan: Chandrasekaran's many accolades

tata sons, illustration, company, tata

How Tata Sons chooses its chairman: The succession process explained

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adversity reinforced faith in rule of law: Adani after US case dismissal

Topics : Reliance Brands Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 7:48 PM IST