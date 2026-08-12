Reliance Brands signs pact to launch Fabletics activewear brand in India

After signing a pact to bring Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS to India, Reliance Brands is set to launch Fabletics, a global activewear apparel brand, after the two companies signed an exclusive long-term partnership, it said in a release.

The brand will debut online through its India website and offline with its first mono-brand store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, followed closely by a second store in Mumbai.

“Under the partnership, RBL will lead Fabletics’ development across India through a robust omnichannel model—including standalone retail stores, e-commerce, and experiential brand environments combining the brand’s global product and creative proposition with RBL’s experience in building international brands for the Indian market,” the release said.

The brand was launched in Los Angeles in 2013 and is present in more than 125 retail locations.

Sumeet Yadav, head, Reliance Brands, said in the release, “India is undergoing an incredible transformation, driven by young consumers embracing movement, mindfulness, and athleisure as essential to their everyday lives.”

He added that as the company looked to expand its activewear portfolio, Fabletics stood out for its distinctive approach to making fashion-forward design accessible and suitable for everyday wear, making it a natural fit for the evolving Indian market.

“We’re excited to bring Fabletics to India and see considerable opportunity to introduce the brand to a new generation of active consumers,” he added.

The India assortment will span women’s and men’s activewear across training, running, yoga, Pilates and everyday movement.

Meera Bhatia, president, Fabletics, also said in the release, “India represents an important next step in Fabletics’ international growth. We built Fabletics around the idea that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between performance, style and value, and we see that proposition resonating strongly with the way India’s active consumer is evolving.”

Reliance Brands combines deep market understanding with an ability to build global brands for India, making it the right partner for Fabletics’ long-term ambitions in the market, she said.