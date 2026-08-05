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Home / Companies / News / Reliance Brands to launch Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in India market

Reliance Brands to launch Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in India market

Reliance Brands will launch SKIMS in India through an exclusive partnership, opening its first stores in Delhi and Mumbai before expanding to other cities and digital channels

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS on Wednesday announced an exclusive partnership to bring the innerwear and shapewear brand to India.
 
Under the agreement, RBL will operate SKIMS, which was co-founded by Jens Grede, and will open its first stores in Delhi and Mumbai while also operating its digital channels.
 
"The announcement marks SKIMS' entry into one of the world's fastest-growing luxury and premium consumer markets and continues the brand's global retail expansion following recent openings in London and Dubai, with Hong Kong and Seoul to follow," the release said.
 
This will be a phased rollout, beginning with stores, followed by expansion into other cities and channels over time.
 
 
"SKIMS has changed how the world thinks about shape, comfort and inclusivity, and it speaks directly to a new generation of Indian consumers who want fashion that is both aspirational and made for them," Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said in the release. She added that RBL was proud to introduce SKIMS to India and build the brand for the long term.

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"We built SKIMS on the belief that everybody deserves to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear," Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer, SKIMS, said in the release. "The excitement we've seen from our community in India has been truly incredible, and we can't wait to welcome them to our stores for the very first time."
 
For the brand, India was a natural step in its global expansion.
 
"Reliance Brands has an exceptional track record of building some of the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brands in India. We're excited to partner with their team as we introduce SKIMS to this important market and continue expanding our global retail footprint," said Jens Grede, co-founder and chief executive officer, SKIMS.
 

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Topics : Reliance Brands Kim Kardashian Reliance Retail

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:42 PM IST