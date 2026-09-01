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Home / Companies / News / Reliance Consumer Products enters ice-cream market with Bombay Creamery

Reliance Consumer Products enters ice-cream market with Bombay Creamery

Bombay Creamery will initially launch in western India before a nationwide rollout, offering cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks at prices starting from Rs 10

ice cream vs frozen dessert, Kwality Walls

Ice cream (Representative Image)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), announced on Tuesday that it has entered the ice-cream market with its brand Bombay Creamery.
 
The Bombay Creamery ice-cream range includes popular formats such as cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, with prices starting at Rs 10. It will first launch in western India and later roll out across the country.
 
It directly competes with brands such as Amul and Kwality Walls India in this space.
 
T Krishnakumar, director, RCPL, said, “We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy shouldn't need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category — we're committing to it. Made with real dairy cream, Bombay Creamery guarantees the promise of genuine taste of a real ice cream every single time, at a price every Indian family can afford.
 

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Topics : Reliance Group Ice Cream Markets

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST