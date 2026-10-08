Reliance could be a cheaper way to own Jio after telecom unit's listing

By Samie Modak and Rajesh Mascarenhas

Reliance Industries Ltd. may offer investors a cheaper way to own Jio Platforms Ltd. after the telecom unit lists, with analysts saying the parent company’s shares reflect a substantial discount.

Reliance’s share price implies a roughly 36 per cent discount on its two-thirds stake in Jio, according to Nimish Maheshwari, co-founder of independent research firm Beat The Street. He sees about 25 per cent as sustainable, in line with how the market values telecom rival Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s holdings in its listed subsidiaries.

Such discounts are common for parent companies because their shareholders only get indirect exposure to the businesses they own. Once a subsidiary lists, investors can simply buy its shares directly.

Yet brokerages including Motilal Oswal, Yes Securities and Nuvama value the stake at ₹331 to 450 per Reliance share, implying it accounts for around 27 per cent to 37 per cent of the parent’s share price.

Reliance shares have fallen 23 per cent this year, compared with a 14 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 Index, as higher oil prices, elevated global bond yields and a weaker rupee weigh on Indian equities. The conglomerate controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani is particularly exposed to those pressures with its businesses spanning energy, consumer spending and capital-intensive sectors.

The potential upside for Reliance shareholders from any narrowing of the discount will depend on how Jio trades after its debut.

“The key trigger would be transparent price discovery rather than immediate monetisation,” Maheshwari said. “A higher public-market valuation for Jio Platforms would increase the visible value of RIL’s holding and could, in turn, help narrow the holding-company discount.”

A clearer separation of Jio’s valuation would also make Reliance’s remaining businesses easier for investors to assess, said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics Research. He expects the listing to help drive a rerating as investors begin valuing Reliance’s underlying businesses more distinctly.