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Home / Companies / News / Reliance gets court relief over FSSAI ban on Campa's 'energy drink' label

Reliance gets court relief over FSSAI ban on Campa's 'energy drink' label

The relief came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June directed makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as 'energy drinks' to stop using the description

reliance Campa FSSAI energy drink label ban

CampaThe Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to continue marketing its Campa brand products as “energy drinks.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to continue marketing its Campa brand products as “energy drinks", Reuters reported.
 
The relief came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June directed makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as “energy drinks” to stop using the description. In response, Reliance Industries sued the food regulator on October 1.
 
While passing its order, the court questioned the food safety regulator over why it had not issued Reliance a notice before taking the action and said it was “never too late” to correct its mistake.
 
The court will hear the case next on November 5. It is also set to hear similar pleas from PepsiCo and Monster Beverage, which have challenged the FSSAI’s order.
 
 

What was the case?

 
Reliance’s beverages arm, Reliance Consumer Products, filed a writ petition on October 1 seeking to have the FSSAI’s June order quashed, Business Standard reported earlier.

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In its filing, the company said it had finished inventory of 168 million cans and 120 million plastic bottles, along with pre-printed packaging for another 400 million cans and 360 million bottles bearing the “Energy Drink” label.
 
The petition said state authorities had seized Reliance’s stock and that ecommerce platforms had been asked to delist the products. The company said the actions had caused “substantial disruption” to its business operations and affected its market presence and commercial goodwill.
 
FSSAI's action is part of a wider food safety push that includes raids, shutdowns and new warning-label requirements.

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Topics : Reliance Industries Delhi High Court FSSAI BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 2:14 PM IST