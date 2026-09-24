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Home / Companies / News / Reliance Industries eyes ₹10,000 crore 10-year bond sale at 7.90%: Bankers

Reliance Industries eyes ₹10,000 crore 10-year bond sale at 7.90%: Bankers

The planned issue comes two weeks after Reliance raised ₹12,000 crore through five-year bonds, as the conglomerate accelerates its planned mega fundraising

reliance

The latest issuance would take the company's ‌outstanding bonds to ​₹54,000 crore

Reuters MUMBAI, Sept 24
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

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Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is set to launch the second tranche of ​its planned mega fundraising through the sale ​of rupee-denominated bonds just a couple of weeks after it ‌raised shorter-tenor debt, four merchant bankers told Reuters on Thursday.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate plans to raise around ₹10,000 crore ($1.04 billion) through a sale of 10-year notes at an annual coupon of 7.90 per cent. The company is set to invite bids from investors next week or the week after, according to bankers.

The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media, while Reliance Industries did not immediately ‌reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

 

"Ideally, the company would want to finish the borrowing before the central bank monetary policy decision on October 7," one of the bankers said.

Two weeks ago, Reliance Industries raised ₹12,000 crore through a sale of five-year papers at an annual coupon of 7.47 per cent. The raise marked ​the conglomerate's first rupee bond offering since November 2023, when it had raised ‌₹20,000 crore in the largest local-currency debt sale by an Indian non-financial company at the time.

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Large private-sector banks ​are ‌likely acting as arrangers for the new deal as well, and would ‌be partly subscribing to these bonds, the bankers said.

Relatively benign local bond yields have made such funding through this route ‌cheaper ​compared to US ​dollar debt, as Treasury yields have witnessed a massive spike, the bankers added.

The latest issuance would take the company's ‌outstanding bonds to ​₹54,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Mukesh Ambani Group India bond market

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:48 PM IST