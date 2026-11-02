Recovery in retail growth, margins key triggers for Reliance Industries

In addition to the O2C performance, the digital services operating performance also beat estimates, powered by steady additions to the subscriber base and a slight increase in average revenue per user (ARPU). The laggard in the consolidated performance was the retail business, which missed estimates. The strong gains in O2C and upward revisions in earnings estimates led to a 7.8 per cent surge in the stock price of the country's most valuable company.

The star of RIL's Q2 show was the O2C business. The segment's operating profit rose 48 per cent sequentially and 68 per cent year-on-year to ₹25,200 crore, while margins improved 250 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 10.9 per cent. Operating profit per tonne increased to $145, up 26 per cent sequentially, and throughput recovered to 20.6 million tonnes. Nomura Research points out that with cracks broadly stable quarter-on-quarter at multi-decade highs, the sequential jump came from a lower crude basket cost, better margin capture and higher throughput (raw materials processed) of 20.6 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared with 18.1 MMT in Q1FY27.

Gasoil, aviation turbine fuel and gasoline cracks were up 3.5 times, 3.7 times and three times, respectively, over the year-ago quarter. Partly offsetting the gains and weighing on O2C earnings were the special additional excise duty (SAED), high crude premiums and freight, and under-recoveries in fuel retail. The company expects refining margins to remain constructive in the near term, with 5 million barrels per day of refining capacity offline across West Asia and Russia.

Another segment that did better than expectations was the telecom business. Revenue growth was up 3 per cent sequentially and 11 per cent year-on-year. The gains were driven by a 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in ARPU, given an additional day, net subscriber additions of 9 million, and a scale-up in digital services. Operating profit growth of 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 15.5 per cent year-on-year was ahead of estimates, driven by a robust 88 per cent incremental margin in Reliance Jio and 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in digital services profit. Going ahead, broadband monetisation and tariff hikes remain key triggers, while satellite and AI initiatives remain additional growth options.

What disappointed the Street was the weak operating performance in the retail segment. Operating profit was down 11 per cent year-on-year, while segment margins contracted by 120 basis points. This was largely on account of the growing contribution of digital commerce to revenue and associated infrastructure investments, which increased fixed costs. Revenue growth in the retail business was impacted by lower net store additions, with the store count down by 200, and the closure of 500 unviable stores. In addition, two-year-high inflation, coupled with higher input and packaging costs, lower demand for higher-priced imported items due to the falling rupee, and a weak monsoon across agricultural states, impacted rural demand and weighed on revenues.

Motilal Oswal Research expects a pickup in store additions and increased momentum in quick commerce to support a recovery to double-digit revenue growth for the retail business from FY28. However, analysts led by Aditya Bansal of the brokerage expect profitability to come under pressure over FY27-28 due to the scale-up of digital commerce. They estimate an operating profit margin of 7.3 per cent over FY27-29, compared with 7.8 per cent in FY26. They have cut their FY27-29 reported segment profit estimates by 3-5 per cent to factor in continued investments in digital commerce.

The brokerage points out that RIL is currently trading (prior to today's rally) at a 54 per cent holding company discount on its 64.5 per cent stake in JPL, which is excessive. While the energy segment drives a near-term earnings upgrade, recovery in the retail segment's growth and profitability are the key drivers of RIL's stock price, it adds.