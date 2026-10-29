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Reliance Industries seeks voluntary strike-off of UK Hamleys subsidiary

UK authorities have issued a notice for the proposed dissolution of Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, which recorded ₹56.08 crore in turnover in 2025 and had nil net worth at year-end.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail to sell Hamleys products in India

Reliance Industries has applied for the voluntary strike-off of its UK-based step-down subsidiary Hamleys (Franchising) Ltd, which reported a turnover of ₹56.08 crore in 2025.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

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Reliance Industries has filed an application for the voluntary strike-off of its step-down subsidiary, Hamleys (Franchising) Limited (HFL), it said in an exchange filing. The company said that a notice had been published in the United Kingdom's Gazette stating that, unless cause is shown to the contrary, HFL will be struck off the register and dissolved not less than two months from October 27. “The turnover of HFL for the calendar year 2025 was Rs. 56.08 crore and its contribution to the consolidated turnover of the Company for the financial year 2025-26 was 0.0048 per cent. It had Nil networth as on December 31,” the filing said.
 

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 9:42 PM IST