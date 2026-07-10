Reliance Infrastructure arm cuts debt, may come out of insolvency

Reliance Infrastructure on Friday said its subsidiary Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has reduced debt by more than Rs 1,100 crore as on March 31, 2026, which will lead to the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company.

MMOPL entered into a debt restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) on July 9, Reliance Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

The agreement is valued at Rs 2,771.32 crore.

MMOPL is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which owns, operates and maintains the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro Line-1.

Reliance Infrastructure owns 74 per cent of MMOPL, while the remaining 26 per cent is held by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

According to the filing, the restructuring will result in a reduction in MMOPL's current debt payable to NARCL by more than Rs 1,100 crore and the withdrawal of the insolvency proceedings initiated against MMOPL.

Reliance Infrastructure said the debt restructuring marks a significant milestone in resolving MMOPL's debt and strengthening its financial position, enabling it to continue focusing on the efficient and uninterrupted operation and maintenance of the VersovaAndheriGhatkopar Metro Line-1, while reinforcing its long-term operational sustainability.