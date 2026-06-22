From Jio to O2C: Why Ambani still sees energy driving Reliance growth

In FY25, the O2C business accounted for 59.3 per cent of Reliance Industries’ consolidated segment revenue, down from 66.8 per cent in FY22 and 89.4 per cent in FY16. The division’s contribution to the company’s profit before interest and taxes (PBIT) declined to 37.1 per cent in FY26 from 51 per cent in FY22 and nearly 87 per cent in FY16. The company’s oil refining and petrochemicals businesses were brought together under the O2C division in FY20 to better reflect the complementarity of these two businesses.

The oil and gas exploration division accounted for 1.8 per cent of RIL’s consolidated segment revenue and around 10 per cent of its PBIT in FY26. In other words, the bulk of RIL’s incremental growth in revenue and earnings over the last decade has come from its newer businesses such as telecom, digital services, retail, consumer goods, media and broadcasting.

The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms is a major milestone in RIL’s decade-long strategy to diversify its revenue and cash flows away from the oil and gas value chain and gain a stronger foothold in fast-growing sectors such as telecom, digital services, retail, consumer goods and services.

However, the O2C and oil and gas businesses remain crucial to RIL’s overall finances and continue to be key sources of free cash flow for the company. These two divisions also continue to grow, and RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani laid out a strategy for their next phase of growth at the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Friday.

How Mukesh Ambani sees the next growth phase for O2C “In FY26, our Oil-to-Chemicals business demonstrated the ability to stay strong when the external environment turns volatile. The business is entering its next generational strategic evolution. Every barrel of crude we process will increasingly yield chemicals and high-value materials, not just fuels. More efficient. More export-driven. More valuable. This business financed our past. It is financing our future,” Ambani said at the AGM.

What are Reliance’s key O2C expansion projects? The O2C division is currently implementing three major investments, including a 3-million-tonne purified terephthalic acid (PTA) facility at Dahej. This project will cement RIL’s position as one of the world’s largest and most cost-competitive producers of this key polymer.

The company is also setting up one of the world’s largest carbon fibre facilities at Hazira. Thirdly, it is expanding its PVC and CPVC production capacity, including a new 1.2-million-tonne PVC plant at Nagothane.

How Reliance plans to grow oil and gas production The company’s oil and gas division has seen a steady ramp-up in production in recent years and accounted for nearly 30 per cent of India’s natural gas production in FY26. Ambani said the company has initiated new investments to increase gas production and sustain plateau crude oil production through FY27 and beyond.

“Our KG-D6 and coal bed methane (CBM) fields together constitute one of India’s most productive natural gas platforms. Given E&P’s vital role in India’s energy independence, Reliance will continue to actively pursue new opportunities in this sector,” he said at the AGM.

He announced the successful implementation of multilateral wells — the first of their kind in India — to enhance natural gas output from its CBM fields. The company’s second campaign is also on schedule, with 23 of 40 multilateral wells completed.