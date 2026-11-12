Reliance plans $4.6 billion coal gasification project in Andhra Pradesh

India's Reliance Industries plans to ​invest about ₹43,000 crore ($4.59 billion) in two phases to build an integrated underground coal gasification complex in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Reliance ‌did not immediately respond to ​Reuters' request for comment.

The ​project could eventually attract investments of up to ₹2.7 trillion over its lifetime and generate around 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs, the document showed.

The proposal adds to a wave of major investments in Andhra Pradesh, ​where Google has committed $15 billion to build an ‌AI hub and Reliance and its joint venture partners ​plan to invest $11 billion in data centre capacity.

South Korean carmaker Kia's Indian unit on Thursday also announced plans to invest about $2 ‌billion to set up ​an additional manufacturing plant ‌in the state.

Reliance's proposed Andhra Pradesh project would ‌use underground gasification technology to turn deep coal reserves into usable ​gas without conventional mining.

The company plans to invest about ₹3,000 crore in the first ​phase, which will involve exploration, geological assessments and pilot demonstrations to establish the project's technical and ‌commercial feasibility.

The second phase, involving an initial investment of ‌about ₹40,000 crore, will proceed only after successful completion of the first phase and receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.