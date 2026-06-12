Reliance Power, Reliance Infra appeal Sebi order blocking fundraising plans

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), challenging the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) refusal to grant them relief from restrictions linked to group chairman Anil Ambani, which the companies say are preventing them from raising capital.

Counsel for the companies told the tribunal on Friday that they had sought an exemption under Regulation 300 of the ICDR Regulations to proceed with proposed rights issues and other capital-raising plans.

The matter stems from Sebi's order in the Reliance Home Finance case, under which Ambani faces restrictions that affect the group's ability to access the capital markets.

The companies first approached Sebi in May 2025 seeking an exemption. The regulator rejected the request in August 2025. Although SAT remanded the matter to Sebi for reconsideration in March 2026, the regulator again turned down the applications in May 2026.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have now challenged Sebi's latest rejection before SAT.

The tribunal has granted Sebi four weeks to file its response and scheduled the next hearing for July 27.