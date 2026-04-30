Reliance Retail acquires Anomaly, expands beauty portfolio globally

Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) on Thursday announced the acquisition of Anomaly Haircare, including its trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties.

With this deal, RRL has tapped into a fast-growing beauty segment, reinforcing its strategy of building and scaling high-growth consumer brands in India and overseas. Founded in 2021, Anomaly is a vegan-led haircare brand.

Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly’s strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence.”

Through the acquisition, Reliance Retail now gains full ownership of the brand’s intellectual property and digital ecosystem, positioning it to scale Anomaly across its extensive retail network and omnichannel platforms. Moreover, the move, RRL said, is in line with the company’s broader push to strengthen its play in the fast-growing beauty and personal care segment, leveraging its physical store presence and digital commerce platforms, including Tira, to drive growth and widen consumer access.

Reliance Retail will further focus on expanding Anomaly’s brand equity and market share in India, as a priority market. In addition, the brand will also continue to scale its international footprint across markets such as North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East as part of its global growth journey.

Commenting on the same, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “This is a defining moment for Anomaly. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world.”