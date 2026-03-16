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Home / Companies / News / Reliance signs $3 billion green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T

Reliance signs $3 billion green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T

RIL signed a binding long-term agreement with South Korea's Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia for 15 years

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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Reliance Industries said on Monday it had signed a binding long-term agreement with South Korea's Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia for 15 years, in a deal valued at more than $3 billion.
 

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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