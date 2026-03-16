Reliance signs $3 billion green ammonia supply deal with Samsung C&T
RIL signed a binding long-term agreement with South Korea's Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia for 15 years
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Reliance Industries said on Monday it had signed a binding long-term agreement with South Korea's Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia for 15 years, in a deal valued at more than $3 billion.
More From This Section
Topics : Reliance Industries Gas plant gas supplies
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:45 PM IST