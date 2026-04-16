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Renault eyes top 3 market slot in India, plans 7 launches by 2030

Renault plans seven new models and €2 billion exports by 2030, aiming to make India one of its top three global markets with a 5 per cent market share target

Francois Provost, CEO, Renault Group and Mr. Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group posing with newly launched Renault Duster at the unveil of futuREady India stratgy

Francois Provost, CEO, Renault Group and Mr. Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group posing with newly launched Renault Duster at the unveil of futuREady India stratgy

Shine Jacob Chengalpattu (Chennai)
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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Renault group on Thursday said that the company is eyeing transforming India into one of the top three markets for the company globally. As part of this roadmap, the French automaker will launch seven new vehicles and is targeting annual exports of 2 billion euros by 2030 in vehicles, research and development, and components.
 
The company is eyeing a 5 per cent market share in India. "In India, we have great ambition: make it one of Renault brand’s top 3 markets worldwide. To achieve this, we are entering our largest product renewal cycle in India. We will introduce new vehicles, bringing our portfolio to seven models by 2030," said François Provost, chief executive officer (CEO), Renault group. Provost said that exporting from or to Europe is not part of the company's India strategy, despite the India-European Union trade deal.
 
 
Four vehicles are in the line-up to reach a total of a seven-vehicle portfolio by 2030, including the Renault Duster unveiled in January 2026, which is already generating strong enthusiasm among Indian customers. As part of its 'futuREady' announcements, the group also presented the Bridger Concept, which previews a new B-segment compact SUV, a true multi-energy vehicle including an electric version.
 
The seven vehicles will be based on two complementary platforms, RGEP and RGMP, deployed first in the Indian market and both designed with a multi-energy approach to offer internal combustion powertrains, including hybrids, and electric powertrains depending on needs.
 
"We have already launched the new Duster, and we are already seeing strong interest and enthusiasm from customers. We presented the new Bridger concept: a multi-energy vehicle, with best-in-class efficiency. Our goal is to begin production in India in the second half of next year," he added. Provost expects India to contribute 40 per cent share of its total global volume, excluding the US, Europe and China.

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Following the launch of 'futuREady' on March 10, Renault group is now unveiling 'futuREady India', aimed at establishing its 15,000-employee full-fledged operations as a leading hub for the Indian market and for the world.
 
In Chennai, the group has one of its largest engineering centres worldwide, bringing together 6,000 engineers and information technology (IT) specialists in vehicle architecture, software, simulation, and vehicle lifecycle upgrades.
 
"Leveraging world-class engineering, competitive manufacturing, and a clear, ambitious product roadmap, India is poised to be a major driver of sustained value for Renault group," said Stéphane Deblaise, CEO, Renault group in India.
 
As part of 'futuREady', it plans to launch 36 new vehicles across the world, with 22 in Europe. "The launches  are to consolidate our leadership in Europe and accelerate in selected high-growth markets such as South America and, of course, India. Outside Europe, for the Renault brand, we are targeting 50 per cent electrified sales by 2030, driven by our E-Tech full hybrid technology," Provost added.
 
On the industrial front, the group now has full ownership of its Chennai manufacturing facility, significantly reinforcing its ability to localise production, deepen supplier integration, and optimise end-to-end supply chains. Leveraging India’s strong sourcing competitiveness, this industrial footprint is being developed as a strategic export hub for vehicles, components, and associated services to other Renault group regions, particularly South America.

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Topics : Renault Renault India Auto sector Renault Duster

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

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