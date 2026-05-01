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Renault India domestic sales more than double to 5,413 units in April

The newly launched Renault Duster has received a strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the latter part of April

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Renault India reports over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

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Renault India on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales at 5,413 units in April 2026 as compared to 2,602 units sold in the same month last year.

The company has started the new fiscal on a strong note, and the robust performance reflects sustained double-digit growth witnessed since the launch of the new-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in September 2025, Renault India said in a statement.

The newly launched Renault Duster has received a strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the latter part of April, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Renault Renault India Renault Duster Renault-Nissan

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

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