Renault India domestic sales more than double to 5,413 units in April

Renault India on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales at 5,413 units in April 2026 as compared to 2,602 units sold in the same month last year.

The company has started the new fiscal on a strong note, and the robust performance reflects sustained double-digit growth witnessed since the launch of the new-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in September 2025, Renault India said in a statement.

The newly launched Renault Duster has received a strong market response, with demand picking up in the very first week of the commencement of deliveries in the latter part of April, it added.