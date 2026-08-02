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Home / Companies / News / Renault India's domestic sales surge 27.9% to 3,293 units in July

Renault India's domestic sales surge 27.9% to 3,293 units in July

The company has registered double-digit year-on-year growth for the eleventh consecutive month, Renault India said in a statement

Renault

Renault India has reported a 27.9 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 3,293 units in July 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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Renault India has reported a 27.9 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 3,293 units in July 2026 as compared to 2,575 units in the same month last year.

The company has registered double-digit year-on-year growth for the eleventh consecutive month, Renault India said in a statement.

The performance was supported by sustained demand across Renault India's product portfolio and remained broadly aligned with overall industry growth during the month.

"Supported by sustained demand and recent product actions, Renault India remains focused on maintaining its growth momentum and strengthening its presence across key segments of the Indian passenger vehicle market," the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Renault India Renault Auto industry

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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 10:52 AM IST