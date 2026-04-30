Renault moves NCLT to restructure India ops, eyes €2 bn exports by 2030

Renault Group has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek approval for a proposed restructuring of its India operations, signalling a more focused approach to its business in the country.

This alignment reflects the distinct industrial and operating requirements of the businesses and is intended to support Renault’s long-term business strategy in India, including strengthening India’s role as a manufacturing and export base, with the ambition of supporting exports of up to €2 billion annually by 2030.

The proposed realignment is aimed at creating clearer and more focused operating structures. It envisages the powertrain manufacturing activity being organised as a dedicated powertrain entity within Renault Group India, while vehicle manufacturing and sales operations are brought together under an integrated operating structure.

The company said the proposed changes do not involve any disruption to business operations. There is no impact on employees, customers, dealers, suppliers, or partners. Employment terms, service continuity, and existing relationships remain unchanged, and business continues as usual. All existing manufacturing, supply, and service commitments, including commitments to partners, continue unchanged. Renault Group India remains fully committed to India as a key market and manufacturing hub and will continue to engage transparently with stakeholders as the process progresses.

This comes at a time when Renault Group is eyeing transforming India into one of the top three markets for the company globally. As part of this roadmap, the French automaker will launch seven new vehicles and is targeting annual exports of €2 billion by 2030 in vehicles, research and development, and components.

The company said it is eyeing a 5 per cent market share in India. “In India, we have great ambition: make it one of Renault brand’s top three markets worldwide. To achieve this, we are entering our largest product renewal cycle in India. We will introduce new vehicles, bringing our portfolio to seven models by 2030,” said François Provost, chief executive officer, Renault Group, earlier this month. Provost said exporting from or to Europe is not part of the company’s India strategy, despite the India-European Union trade deal.

Four vehicles are in the line-up to reach a total of a seven-vehicle portfolio by 2030, including Renault Duster, unveiled in January 2026 and already generating strong enthusiasm among Indian customers. As part of the futuREady announcements, the Group also presented the Bridger Concept, which previews a new B-segment compact SUV, a true multi-energy vehicle, including an electric version.

Following the launch of futuREady on 10 March 2026, Renault Group is now unveiling futuREady India, aimed at establishing its 15,000-employee full-fledged operations as a leading hub for the local Indian market and for the world.

In Chennai, the Group has one of its largest engineering centres worldwide, bringing together 6,000 engineers and IT specialists in vehicle architecture, software, simulation, and vehicle lifecycle upgrades.