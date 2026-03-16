ReNew's C&I arm secures $95 mn investment from LeapFrog-led consortium

ReNew Green Energy Solutions, the commercial and industrial (C&I) platform of ReNew Energy Global Plc, has secured a $95 million equity investment. LeapFrog Investments invested $50 million, with the remaining investment made by Emerging Market Climate Action Fund and Carlyle AlpInvest.

The investment is secured for the expansion of the company’s C&I platform. “The C&I industry will be central to India’s decarbonisation journey, and with investors like LeapFrog, we can deepen our ability to provide reliable, cost-competitive renewable power to leading businesses across sectors,” ReNew founder Sumant Sinha said.

ReNew Green’s portfolio includes 2 gigawatts of commissioned capacity across multiple states, of which about 1.3 GW has long-term agreements with technology companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. It serves both global and domestic companies in the automotive, chemicals, cement, textiles and technology sectors.

“ReNew Green addresses a clear and rapidly growing demand for reliable renewable energy solutions among C&I customers, underpinned by structural tailwinds and a sustained green discount compared to grid tariffs,” Nakul Zaveri, global co-lead for climate investment strategy, LeapFrog Investments, said.

Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and British International Investment (BII) are among some of the major investors in the company. Last year, BII invested $100 million in ReNew Photovoltaics, valuing ReNew's solar manufacturing unit around $1 billion or Rs 9,200 crore.

ReNew’s clean energy portfolio currently stands at about 19.2 GW, including 1.5 GW of battery energy storage systems on a gross basis as of February 12, 2026. The company has 6.5 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity.