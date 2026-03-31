Retail portfolio quality improves in Jan; war impact under watch: CIBIL CEO

“Lenders will need to continuously hand-hold borrowers in terms of need-based and responsible credit usage, and ensure disciplined repayment behaviour. Looking at major events in the recent past, particularly during the Covid period, Indian markets performed well largely due to strong coordination and hand-holding among all stakeholders,” Jain said, adding that the moratorium certainly helped end borrowers, but the most important factor was the constant engagement between lenders and borrowers — guiding them on appropriate end-use of credit and emphasising timely repayment.

“That engagement was key during the Covid period. A similar approach needs to be followed in the current environment as well. While lenders are already doing this, there is an opportunity to further strengthen these efforts given the prevailing circumstances,” he said.

The West Asia conflict began towards the end of February and has now been ongoing for over a month. Bankers have said that if the conflict continues, there could be implications on the quality of their portfolio in Q1FY27, if not in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

In its report, CIBIL pointed out that India’s Credit Market Indicator (CMI) increased to 102 in December from 100 in September, supported by strong growth in gold loans amid a sharp increase in global gold prices.

According to the report, retail credit supply normalised in the post-festive period, easing from the momentum created by the rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and returning to end-2024 levels, indicating a seasonal moderation in short-term demand.

A higher CMI reading indicates improving credit market health, whereas a lower reading indicates a decline.

The report highlights that one of the critical factors driving gold loan growth in the December 2025 quarter is the sharp rise in underlying asset values, which have doubled since March 2023. Over the same period, average ticket sizes have increased by 1.8x, indicating that as gold valuations rise, consumers are leveraging higher-value loans to meet their financing needs. This dynamic has propelled gold loans to become the largest product by share of retail originations in volume (36 per cent) and value (39 per cent), and the second-largest by outstanding balances (11 per cent) after housing.

“We have observed a direct correlation between gold prices and the average ticket size of gold loans. There is also a notable geographic diversification in gold loan originations. While historically concentrated in southern states, we are now seeing meaningful growth in states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. In terms of borrower profile, gold loans have traditionally been preferred by individuals aged 35 and above. However, there is now increasing participation from borrowers below 35 years of age. Additionally, women borrowers — particularly in semi-urban and rural areas — are playing an increasingly important role in driving demand,” Jain said.

Having said that, gold prices have corrected sharply from their peak at the end of January, partly due to the conflict in West Asia.

According to Jain, the gold loan portfolio quality has improved. As of December 2025, delinquency stands at 0.6 per cent.

“While part of this improvement can be attributed to a base effect — given that the gold loan book has been among the fastest-growing segments in the market — the overall asset quality remains strong,” he said, adding that they are yet to see the impact from more recent developments.

“In terms of implications for portfolio quality, these will become visible over time, as that is how the data gets reported to us. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

According to the report, as of December 2025, balance-level 90+ days past due (DPD) delinquencies across key product segments improved, leading to the CMI for performance increasing by six points to 107 in December 2025, from 101 in December 2024. The micro loan against property (LAP) segment was the only category to exhibit some stress, with balance-level 90+ DPD delinquency increasing by 35 basis points YoY to 3.1 per cent in December 2025. Despite this increase, delinquency levels have remained broadly stable and range-bound since the previous quarter.