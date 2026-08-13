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Home / Companies / News / Ride-hailing app Rapido gets Karnataka licence for cab services till 2031

Ride-hailing app Rapido gets Karnataka licence for cab services till 2031

Over the years, Rapido has built a presence across 21 cities in the state, supporting over 3.14 lakh captains and serving more than 2.04 crore registered customers.

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains

Rapido (Representative image)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday said it has received a licence from the state transport authority under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, for its cab services in the state. The licence is valid for five years, until August 2031.
 
According to the company, the licence provides greater confidence and continuity to the captains (drivers) and commuters who rely on the platform.
 
Notably, Karnataka is Rapido’s home state and one of its most important mobility markets. Over the years, Rapido has built a presence across 21 cities in the state, supporting over 3.14 lakh captains and serving more than 2.04 crore registered customers. Rapido said that more than 69 lakh customers in Karnataka have taken cab rides through the platform.
 
 
Rapido’s presence in Karnataka spans key urban and emerging mobility centres, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Davangere, Shivamogga, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and other cities.
 
Speaking on the development, Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido, said, “Karnataka is our home state and one of our most important markets. Over the years, Rapido has become a trusted mobility platform for millions of customers in the state, while creating earning opportunities for lakhs of captains. We welcome the grant of the licence under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, for cab services.”
 
Additionally, Rapido has joined the Urban Mobility Mission announced by the Government of Karnataka. Through this engagement, Rapido will work towards supporting the state’s broader mobility priorities, including improved commuter access, seamless urban travel, technology integration, safety, service reliability and earning opportunities for captains.

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Topics : Company News Cab-hailing Karnataka

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:02 PM IST