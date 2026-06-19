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Home / Companies / News / RIL AGM: Reliance board approves Jio IPO; DRHP to be filed today with Sebi

RIL AGM: Reliance board approves Jio IPO; DRHP to be filed today with Sebi

Jio said its proposed IPO will consist of a fresh issue of up to 270 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, with pricing to be decided through book building

Reliance Jio

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Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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The Board of Jio Platforms has cleared the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), and the filing is set to be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) later today, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday.
 
Addressing Reliance Industries’ 49th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said that just as he had built on Dhirubhai Ambani’s vision of inclusive growth, “Akash, Isha, and Anant are heading the Jio IPO process, and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities in the future.” He added that the planned listing of Jio “will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value".   In an exchange filing, Jio said that IPO will include a fresh issue of up to 270 million equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The final issue price will be decided through the book-building process under Sebi’s Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.   Jio remains India’s largest digital platform with more than 524 million subscribers. Its 5G network serves 268 million users, while JioAirFiber provides connectivity to 13 million households.
 

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Topics : SEBI Reliance Jio Jio IPO BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

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