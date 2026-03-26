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RIL denies reports of company buying Iranian crude supplies

Earlier this week, a Reuters report said Reliance had purchased over 5 million barrels of Iranian crude from the National Iranian Oil Company, though delivery timelines remained unclear

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Reliance Industries | File Photo: Bloomberg

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday issued a statement rejecting reports that it had purchased Iranian crude, calling them “baseless”.
 
“Reliance Industries Limited categorically rejects recent media reports that the company has purchased crude oil of Iranian origin. These reports are baseless and lead to misleading and incorrect claims,” the company said in the statement.
 
The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of crude flows following recent shifts in US sanctions policy. Washington has temporarily eased certain restrictions, allowing limited transactions involving Iranian oil already in transit under specific conditions and within a defined window.
 
Earlier this week, a Reuters report had said that RIL, which operates the world's largest refinery complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, had purchased over 5 million barrels of Iranian crude from the National Iranian Oil Company, though delivery timelines remained unclear. The report also said the crude was priced at a premium to global benchmarks.
 
 
The report came against the backdrop of constrained Iranian oil trade since 2019, when India halted imports following the reimposition of US sanctions on Tehran. Since then, most Iranian crude has been routed primarily to Chinese refiners, often through indirect channels.

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The Trump administration last week issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil already at sea. The waiver applies to cargoes loaded on or before March 20, including shipments on vessels under sanctions, adding they would have to be discharged by April 19, .
 
Separately, a Bloomberg report on Thursday said that Indian Oil Corporation had sourced liquefied petroleum gas from Iran for the first time in several years, as the country looks to manage supply pressures amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
 
Meanwhile, Indian refiners have stepped up purchases of Russian crude in recent weeks after sanctions were relaxed to address supply concerns.

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Topics : Reliance Industries Company News Russia Crude Oil BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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