RIL's Jio Platforms ready with DRHP; 2.5% stake may be offloaded via OFS
At $125 billion valuation, IPO size set to be over $3 billion
Nivedita Mookerji New Delhi
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In his annual general meeting speech on August 12, 2019, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had given more than a hint, for the first time before the public, about listing the group’s telecom and retail companies within the next five years. Six and a half years later, in the biggest project so far for Akash Ambani, RIL’s Jio Platforms — the holding company for the telecom operator of the group — is ready to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). ‘’It could happen within days,’’ a source indicated, adding that the new financial year 2026-27 (FY27) could well begin with Jio’s initiation into the initial public offering (IPO) process.
Topics : Reliance Jio Reliance Jio IPO telecom services